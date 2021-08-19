Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend

Published: 10:04 AM August 19, 2021

LatinoLife in the Park will be held on August 21 in Finsbury Park. - Credit: Archant

The UK's biggest free Latin Festival is returning to Finsbury Park this summer.

LatinoLife in the Park, formerly La Clave Fest, will celebrate Latin and Spanish culture in Britain on August 21, with three stages of live music.

There will also be 60 food, arts and craft stalls, plus six bars serving Latin American cocktails, morning Zumba and the event’s annual London Copa America football tournament for ages eight-18.

A spokesperson for the event said: "LatinoLife in the Park is a free one-day music and dance festival that showcases the very best of UK Latin and Spanish culture, taking you on a journey through salsa, reggaetón, jazz, fusion, folk, flamenco, funk, bolero, bachata, samba, tango, hip-hop and more, culminating in a party you won't want to leave."

The festival will spotlight homegrown UK Latin talent on its new Candela Stage, in partnership with Atlantic Records.

LatinoLife in the Park festival in 2017, when it was known as La Clave Fest. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Candela Records is the first UK label dedicated entirely to urban Latin music.

LatinoLife in the Park, which is now in it's sixth year, was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

Thirty-thousand people attended the festival in 2019.

Learn more at www.latinolife.co.uk/events/latinolife-park-2021