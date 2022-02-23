News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
World's first washing machine cocktail maker to visit Shoreditch

Holly Chant

Published: 3:02 PM February 23, 2022
The Launderita, the world’s first washing machine designed to mix cocktails, is coming to Shoreditch

The world's first precision-engineered washing machine cocktail maker will be in Shoreditch this weekend, mixing up margaritas for east Londoners. 

The one-of-a-kind Launderita machine was invented by world-famous Tequila brand Jose Cuervo. 

The machine was invented by Tequila brand Jose Cuervo

It will be serving up drinks at Barrio on Shoreditch High Street on Saturday (February 26) from 5.30pm until late. 

A spokesperson from Jose Cuervo says the machine mixes "the perfect margarita every time".

They describe the operation of the machine as "easy". 

"Simply pour your desired ingredients into the draw, slap it shut and hit spin. The Launderita will do the rest," the spokesperson said. 

Introducing the ‘Launderita’: the world’s first ‘washing machine’ designed specifically to mix refre

The machine is touring England this week visiting Leeds, Manchester and London. 

The tour follows National Margarita Day which is celebrated on February 22. 

The Launderita by Jose Cuevo

A Launderita margerita

Those who cannot make it to the Launderita's tour dates can register their interest in having a machine-made cocktail posted to their home.

To register visit the-jose-cuervo-launderita.myshopify.com



