World's first washing machine cocktail maker to visit Shoreditch

The Launderita, the world’s first washing machine designed to mix cocktails, is coming to Shoreditch - Credit: Nigel Davies/Jose Cuervo

The world's first precision-engineered washing machine cocktail maker will be in Shoreditch this weekend, mixing up margaritas for east Londoners.

The one-of-a-kind Launderita machine was invented by world-famous Tequila brand Jose Cuervo.

The machine was invented by Tequila brand Jose Cuervo - Credit: Nigel Davies/Jose Cuervo

It will be serving up drinks at Barrio on Shoreditch High Street on Saturday (February 26) from 5.30pm until late.

A spokesperson from Jose Cuervo says the machine mixes "the perfect margarita every time".

They describe the operation of the machine as "easy".

"Simply pour your desired ingredients into the draw, slap it shut and hit spin. The Launderita will do the rest," the spokesperson said.

The cocktail-making machine is the first of its kind - Credit: Nigel Davies/Jose Cuervo

The machine is touring England this week visiting Leeds, Manchester and London.

The tour follows National Margarita Day which is celebrated on February 22.

Users of the machine must simply pour Jose Cuervo tequila and lemon, lime and light agave nectar into the washing machine’s drawers and then hit the start button - Credit: Nigel Davies/Jose Cuervo

A Launderita margerita - Credit: Nigel Davies/Jose Cuervo

Those who cannot make it to the Launderita's tour dates can register their interest in having a machine-made cocktail posted to their home.

To register visit the-jose-cuervo-launderita.myshopify.com







