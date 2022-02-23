World's first washing machine cocktail maker to visit Shoreditch
- Credit: Nigel Davies/Jose Cuervo
The world's first precision-engineered washing machine cocktail maker will be in Shoreditch this weekend, mixing up margaritas for east Londoners.
The one-of-a-kind Launderita machine was invented by world-famous Tequila brand Jose Cuervo.
It will be serving up drinks at Barrio on Shoreditch High Street on Saturday (February 26) from 5.30pm until late.
A spokesperson from Jose Cuervo says the machine mixes "the perfect margarita every time".
They describe the operation of the machine as "easy".
"Simply pour your desired ingredients into the draw, slap it shut and hit spin. The Launderita will do the rest," the spokesperson said.
The machine is touring England this week visiting Leeds, Manchester and London.
The tour follows National Margarita Day which is celebrated on February 22.
Those who cannot make it to the Launderita's tour dates can register their interest in having a machine-made cocktail posted to their home.
To register visit the-jose-cuervo-launderita.myshopify.com