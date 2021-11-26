News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Visual theatre festival to return to Shoreditch in 2022

Holly Chant

Published: 1:14 PM November 26, 2021
London’s International Mime Festival (LIMF) will take place in Shoreditch town hall in 2022. 

London’s International Mime Festival (LIMF) will take place in Shoreditch town hall in 2022 - Credit: Sean Longmore

London’s International Mime Festival is coming to Shoreditch next year.

The event, known as LIMF, is the UK's annual festival of contemporary visual theatre.

It will run at Shoreditch Town Hall from January 12 to February 6, 2022; the line-up will feature 14 productions at venues across London.

Barely Methodical Troupe: KinCircusfest 2016RoundhouseLondonPhotograph by David Levene21/4/16

Barely Methodical Troupe: KinCircusfest at Roundhouse London in 2016. - Credit: David Levene

After a hugely successful production of BOYS - seen at last year's festival - physical theatre company The PappyShow will be returning to LIMF with the world premiere of What Do You See?

Opposable Thumb theatre

Opposable Thumb theatre - Credit: Dik Downey

What Do You See? aims to represent and celebrate the spectrums of race, disability, sexuality, age and body shapes.

The festival will also showcase the world premiere of Bluebelle – a journey into the wilderness of parenthood.

LIMF is the country’s annual festival of contemporary visual theatre

LIMF is the country’s annual festival of contemporary visual theatre - Credit: (c) Camilla Greenwell

The theatre show weaves together plots and characters from ancient folktales as well as interviews with parents and carers. 

The festival will run in January and February next year

The festival will run in January and February next year - Credit: ©Aglae Bory

For further information, please visit mimelondon.com/

