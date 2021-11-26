Visual theatre festival to return to Shoreditch in 2022
- Credit: Sean Longmore
London’s International Mime Festival is coming to Shoreditch next year.
The event, known as LIMF, is the UK's annual festival of contemporary visual theatre.
It will run at Shoreditch Town Hall from January 12 to February 6, 2022; the line-up will feature 14 productions at venues across London.
After a hugely successful production of BOYS - seen at last year's festival - physical theatre company The PappyShow will be returning to LIMF with the world premiere of What Do You See?
What Do You See? aims to represent and celebrate the spectrums of race, disability, sexuality, age and body shapes.
The festival will also showcase the world premiere of Bluebelle – a journey into the wilderness of parenthood.
The theatre show weaves together plots and characters from ancient folktales as well as interviews with parents and carers.
For further information, please visit mimelondon.com/
