Hackney architecture and spaces explored in London Festival

Published: 5:03 PM June 15, 2021

Hidden Mothers is a public art project which will feature at Hackney's Chats Palace as part of the London Festival of Architecture. - Credit: London Festival of Architecture 2021

The London Festival of Architecture 2021 is coming to Hackney with a series of public events and activities aimed at anyone with an interest in the buildings and spaces around us.

The festival, which will run for the whole month of June, features new specially-commissioned art works, talks, performances and workshops, both online, on air and at venues across the capital.

Rosa Rogina, programme director of the London Festival of Architecture, said: “We’re excited to be able to present such a vibrant hybrid programme of events in Hackney for the London Festival of Architecture 2021."

A Hackney highlight from the 2021 programme includes an exploration of change in Hackney Wick called Wicked Changes.

Felstead Art has invited a select group of local artists to its Hackney Wick studios to exhibit their observations of gentrification in the area. The exhibit will run at Felstead Studios from June 23-30.

The London Festival of Architecture 2021 will feature an exhibit called Wicked Changes in Hackney Wick. - Credit: The London Festival of Architecture 2021

An outdoor performance called You See Me, Seeing You, lead by performance artist Mirei Yazawa, will ask whether CCTV surveillance in the city helps us feel safe and protected, or controlled.

Using movement, dance and light the performance plans to explore the spectacle of public surveillance in our daily lives at an outdoor space beside Hackney Old Town Hall on June 17, from 10.45pm to 11.30.

You See Me, Seeing You will explore the role of CCTV surveillance in our lives in a performance outside Hackney Old Town Hall. - Credit: London Festival of Architecture 2021

Another project called Hidden Mothers will feature at Hackney venue Chats Palace on Brooksby's Walk, from June 11-27.

The project consists of workshops, a procession and an installation of a large-scale replica of a Slovak inspired cottage façade produced by Studio Polpo.

Programme director Rosa added: "This year’s festival promises to explore all aspects of our theme of ‘care’ and with such a diverse programme of event types – in both physical and digital formats - we hope to see as many people as possible join the conversation this June."

"As we emerge from lockdown, we’re delighted to see the Festival play its part in welcoming everyone back to the capital."

The full London Festival of Architecture 2021 programme is available at www.londonfestivalofarchitecture.org

The festival ends on June 30.

Seeing Our Circular City is another Hackney-based workshop to be featured in the London-wide architecture festival. - Credit: London Festival of Architecture 2021



