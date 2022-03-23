'Winter warmer' of a festival returns to Shoreditch with 'amazing' emerging acts

London Remixed Festival will be back in Shoreditch this weekend showcasing two days worth of emerging artists - Credit: London Remix Fest

A two-day festival showcasing cutting edge bands and DJs is returning to Shoreditch.

London Remixed Festival is back with a full live line-up at Rich Mix Arts Centre on Bethnal Green Road.

The indoor festival will see 25 emerging artists offer up performances in a variety of genres, including Latin Grooves, African Rhythms, Tropical Bass, Vintage-Remix and more.

Last year due to coronavirus, it took place virtually, so 2022 marks the festival's return as a live event.

London Remixed will take place from March 25-26.

The festival has been organised by international events company Continental Drifts in partnership with music events groups like Front Room Songs, Movimeintos, Fire in The Mountain and more.

Chris "Tofu" Macmeikan MBE, director of Continental Drifts and festivals like Lost Horizon and Shangri-La, said: “London Remixed is where the festival calendar really starts; full of amazing acts from across the global menu of the UK, with each of them bringing an incredible amount of vibes.

"This is an absolute winter warmer of an event, with the sole purpose of shouting about this amazing, diverse isle we live in.”

The first day of the festival (March 25) will mark Continental Drifts 25th birthday with sets from the likes of its director DJ Chris Tofu, DJ Dials Davis and Intergalactic Brasstronauts.

The day will also see the launch of Festival Lab, a new stage curated by a group of young producers supported by the Continental Drifts Festival Lab programme.

The programme saw young talent take on a 12-week course to learn about programming, marketing, audience development and other aspects of music production.

On Saturday (March 26) the festival's four stages will be filled with live acts, performers and DJs, including Daytimers, James Riley & Rooftop Assembly and Mina & Bryte.

Festival-goers will also get a chance to hear from professional music producers to learn their remix secrets via Community Music talks on Saturday.

The festival has also been supported by Arts Council England and Nutkhut/Mela Partnership.

To find out more about register for a Community Music talk visit here

Get your tickets for London Remixed Festival at richmix.org.uk/events/london-remixed-festival















