Hackney Gazette

Deaf rapper to launch latest EP at Ridley Road Social Club

Holly Chant

Published: 3:41 PM December 13, 2021
Deaf rapper and sign-language artist Mc Geezer will be performing at Ridley Road Social Club

Deaf rapper and sign-language artist Mc Geezer will be performing at Ridley Road Social Club - Credit: Mc Geezer

A deaf rapper and sign-language artist will be launching his latest EP at Ridley Road Social Club this Thursday (December 16). 

Artist MC Geezer will be performing to an audience which is largely hearing impaired. 

The deaf sign-song rapper said of the upcoming show: "The event is all about how Deaf Feel The Bass, with some deaf politics raps from a deaf MC perspective."

Rapper Mc Geezer will be launching his latest EP WYS!? in Hackney

Rapper Mc Geezer will be launching his latest EP WYS!? in Hackney - Credit: Mc Geezer

MC Geezer is also a member of Deaf Rave, a group which organises parties for death people. Deaf Rave was set up by Hackney DJ Chinaman, Troi Lee. 

MC Geezer will be joined by other sign artists and DJs at Ridley Road Social Club from 6-10pm. 

The event will showcase his second EP WYS!? and feature support from acts like Phoenix Blue and Smiley.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/Mc-Geezer-The-Deaf-MC-400617477400127/

Learn more about Deaf Rave at www.deafrave.com

Music
Ridley Road News
Dalston News
Hackney News

