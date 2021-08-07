News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bottomless weekend brunch served at Hackney hangout this summer

Holly Chant

Published: 2:09 PM August 7, 2021   
Hackney Road restaurant Nebula is selling bottomless brunch on weekends this summer. 

A Hackney Road pizza hangout is serving bottomless brunch on weekends throughout the summer. 

Festival-style neighbourhood eatery Nebula is inviting Londoners to its 200-seater urban courtyard to tuck into bottomless meals served with all-you-can-drink batch brew coffee. 

Nebula, which is located near Columbia Road and Broadway Market, first opened in September 2020. It is known for its oven pizza and cocktails.

The restaurant's new weekend brunch menu, served between 9am and 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays, offers classic brunch treats like bacon sarnies, old-school eggs and soldiers, eggs and avocado on toast and waffle plates with summer fruits. 

Nate Brown, owner of Nebula, said: “We can’t wait to introduce Londoners to our feel- good new brunch menu to kick off their weekend this summer.”

Nebula is known for its pizza and cocktails.

The brunch costs £30pp for 90 minutes, plus £3 for bottomless coffee. 

To book a table visit nebulabar.com/home/bookings

