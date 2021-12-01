Breaking

An artist's illustration of a new venue coming to Haggerston courtesy of The Big Bakes - Credit: The Big Bakes

The "UK's home of baking" is set to open a new venue in Haggerston next year.

Pioneered by The Big Bakes, The Big London Bake East will offer baking enthusiasts the chance to learn the ropes from trained patisserie chefs.

The company - which began as a pop-up in Tooting four years ago - will open its third venue opposite Haggerston station on February 24.

Co-founder Eloise Frank said: “We’re delighted to be opening our third site in east London, in such a vibrant, fun and growing area.

The new venue will also offer a cake-themed bar and a private event and filming studio - Credit: The Big Bakes

"We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working so hard on, and whisk you off into a truly immersive, sweet and memorable experience."

From February, Bakers will take on a new theme each month in a marquee kitted out with 12 stations.

Set to create 30 jobs, this venue will also boast a cake-themed bar alongside a private event and filming studio.

The business began in 2017 as a pop-up event in Tooting, south London - Credit: The Big Bakes

Tickets go on sale next Monday (December 6).

For further information, visit thebiglondonbake.com/