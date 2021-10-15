Haggerston pop-up market to showcase women entrepreneurs

Published: 4:42 PM October 15, 2021

A pop-up market will be taking place in Haggerston on October 23. - Credit: Ninocare

A Hackney childcare service is hosting a pop-up market event showcasing local mothers who set up businesses during the pandemic.

Aramide Fadiora from Ninocare on Haggerston Road set up a social enterprise just before the first lockdown in March 2020 to help women get back into work or education or to support them in starting their own businesses.

The pop-up market will take place on October 23 at the childcare facility.

Aramide hopes people will come to to check out what is on offer and support the local businesswomen in their new ventures.

She said: “Some of the women have been out of work for a long period of time so being able to go back into the business world or go back into work is quite a big step.

You may also want to watch:

“Basically some of the women have come from very little or nothing and they are at a point where they are able to launch their businesses which is actually phenomenal.”

A pop-up market will be taking place in Haggerston on October 23. - Credit: Ninocare

Aramide continued: “Some of them are single mums as well. It’s worth celebrating their achievements within the community.”

Aramide’s own business Ninocare was launched to provide flexible childcare to women that want to go back to work.