News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Artist and residents invited to Open House launch in Hackney WIck

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 6:29 PM September 3, 2021   
James Alfred Art is currently exhibiting work at Open House. 

James Alfred Art is currently exhibiting work at Open House. - Credit: Open House Hackney

A new community arts space is launching in Hackney Wick, which aims to give local artists a place to showcase their talents.

Open House on Prince Edward Road was set up by Mike Slovich, who bought the three-storey warehouse space, restored it and is now living in it - on the top floor. 

He invites the community and local creatives to come to Open House’s launch on Sunday (September 5), for the first of many regular community events.   

Mike told the Gazette: “I found this space here in Hackney at the beginning of the year and purchased it in May.

“I moved in and since then I’ve just been fixing it up, painting all the walls, fixing the plumbing and everything in between.

You may also want to watch:

“And really, this event on Sunday is finally opening it up to the public, so people can come in and see the space and have a think. 

He continued: "The idea being, what would you like to do with this space? The more fun and audience interactive the better.”

Open House Hackney plans to showcase local artists and host free events for the Hackney community.

Open House Hackney plans to showcase local artists and host free events for the Hackney community. - Credit: Open House Hackney

Most Read

  1. 1 Homerton Covid patient died after being left without oxygen for over 20 minutes
  2. 2 Man arrested following assaults on Jewish people in Stamford Hill
  3. 3 The oldest eel and pie house family on tradition, destiny and a new Essex shop
  1. 4 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
  2. 5 Car crashes into Hackney bike shop
  3. 6 Rail operator apologises for Stamford Hill nature reserve tree-felling
  4. 7 Letter on LTNs in the community
  5. 8 Covid delays Finsbury Park murder suspect's bail hearing
  6. 9 How you can get a free haircut at this Hackney barbers
  7. 10 Lea Bridge Road murder: Victim named as 32-year-old man

The software engineer who grew up in the American mid-west, in Cleveland, Ohio, also plans to host kids’ art classes at the space every Tuesday after school, led by after school programme Art Bash.

Mike added: “To be able to put that back into buying an amazing building like this, and restoring it and making sure it’s a space where creatives can share what they want, rather than tearing it down and turning it into flats - which is some other stuff that tends to happen in this area in London right now. 

"I really feel like that’s the way I can share and give back to the community."

Sunday's event will feature a yoga, chai and DJ set. 

Sunday's event will feature a yoga, chai and DJ set. - Credit: Open House Hackney

The Open House’s Open Door Sunday launch event is free and will feature a yoga, chai and DJ set, local creatives fair and live music until.

Hackney Wick's Open House will launch on Sunday September 5. 

Hackney Wick's Open House will launch on Sunday September 5. - Credit: Open House Hackney

The event will take place at Open House from 10am-7pm at 5 Prince Edward Road, Hackney.

Arts & Culture
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A3 murder victim named as mother-of-four from Finsbury Park 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
All Points East Festival, Victoria Park, London 27.08.21. Crowd watching Emmy

All Points East | Review

All Points East: Bank holiday bonanza off with a bang

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Aunt So, mum Leda, Laura and aunt Ana

Coronavirus | Opinion

Grieving far from home: Brazilian's life in Hackney during Covid

Laura Carniel

Logo Icon
A fishing boat, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles were stolen in a spate of garage burglaries in Bradwell.

Finsbury Park and Hackney men arrested after body found in undergrowth...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon