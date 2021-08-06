200 postcard artworks reflecting a unique year
Maryam Zakir-Hussain
- Credit: Polly Bates
A pop-up exhibition in Stoke Newington will showcase artworks from 200 UK artists this summer.
The project is part of a larger initiative called Artists Responding To..., a monthly zine founded by Stoke Newington artist Polly Bates lastn August.
The zine was launched as a response to the challenges and frustrations of the year.
At the start of the November lockdown, 200 artists were each sent a postcard, inviting them to create art that reflects their experience of the year.
The postcards were returned with paintings, drawings, lino prints, textile artworks, collages and photography.
Polly said: “The Postcard Project has been incredibly moving. Seeing how much the past 18 months has affected every artist in such different ways has really put contemporary life into perspective for me.
“I am excited and honoured to be able to share such powerful artworks in our upcoming London exhibition.”
The exhibition at 147 Stoke Newington High Street is on August 15 from 11am to 6pm.
A book of the project featuring all 200 artworks is available to purchase at www.artistsrespondingto.co.uk/product-page/the-postcard-project-book