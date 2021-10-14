The UK's biggest indie film festival is coming to east London
- Credit: Raindance Film Festival
For the first time in its almost 30 year history, Raindance Film Festival is coming to east London.
The UK's biggest indie film festival usually showcases films from all over the world in the West End.
But this year, approximately half of the festival programme will premiere in east London, at Curzon Hoxton in Hackney and Genesis Cinema in Bethnal Green.
Founder Elliot Grove said: “Now that cinemas have reopened, Raindance is ready to re-connect with the energy, vibrancy and insurgent spirit of indie film – and this year we have some exciting new partners to join us on our mission. We hope you will join us too.”
The festival's organisers have said the 29th edition of Raindance is emerging from a "Covid cocoon", reimagined and reinvented.
In-person premiers of ground-breaking indie features and shorts will take place across London from October 27 to November 6.
Films will also be available online on a "pay per watch" basis via Curzon Home Cinema’s iOS app, Android app and on Smart TVs.
Find out more at www.raindance.org/festival
