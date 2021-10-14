News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The UK's biggest indie film festival is coming to east London

Holly Chant

Published: 10:54 AM October 14, 2021   
Independent films like Sweet Disaster will be showing in east London as part of 29th Raindance Film Festival. 

Independent films like Sweet Disaster will be showing in east London as part of 29th Raindance Film Festival.

For the first time in its almost 30 year history, Raindance Film Festival is coming to east London. 

The UK's biggest indie film festival usually showcases films from all over the world in the West End. 

But this year, approximately half of the festival programme will premiere in east London, at Curzon Hoxton in Hackney and Genesis Cinema in Bethnal Green. 

Hostile will be showing at Curzon Hoxton.

Hostile will be showing at Curzon Hoxton. The film which was filmed in east London explores the UK's complicated relationship with its migrant communities and the Home Office's Hostile Environment policies.

Founder Elliot Grove said: “Now that cinemas have reopened, Raindance is ready to re-connect with the energy, vibrancy and insurgent spirit of indie film – and this year we have some exciting new partners to join us on our mission. We hope you will join us too.” 

The festival's organisers have said the 29th edition of Raindance is emerging from a "Covid cocoon", reimagined and reinvented. 

Oscar Micheaux will have its UK premier in east London.

Oscar Micheaux -The Superhero of Black Filmmaking will have its UK Premiere in east London. The film explores the fascinating story of the most successful African American director of the first half of the 20th-century – a pioneer who wrote, directed and produced more than forty-four films.

In-person premiers of ground-breaking indie features and shorts will take place across London from October 27 to November 6. 

Films will also be available online on a "pay per watch" basis via Curzon Home Cinema’s iOS app, Android app and on Smart TVs.

Find out more at www.raindance.org/festival

