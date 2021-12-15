Sam Fender performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in September - Credit: PA

Sam Fender will headline a huge show at Finsbury Park next summer after four other London tour dates sold out.

The singer-songwriter and his band will be supported at the show on Friday July 15, 2022 by a hand-picked line-up including Grammy-nominated Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.

Further support acts for the 40,000 capacity show will be announced across two stages soon.

Fender has described the newly-announced Finsbury Park date as his biggest headline show.

“Holy smokes! I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park," he said.

“What a mad night that’s going to be.

“Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next summer.

“I’m bringing some friends along too, it’s gonna be wild.”

Over the years, Finsbury Park has hosted landmark live moments featuring artists such as the Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Pulp and Stormzy who played Wireless Festival.

Following the success of his second album Seventeen Going Under, Fender is going on a 25-show tour from March to July next year.

His other scheduled London shows - at the SSE Arena Wembley on April 1 and 2; and supporting the Killers at Emirates Stadium on June 3 and 4 - have all sold out.

Fender’s profile skyrocketed with the release of his debut album Hypersonic Missiles in 2019.