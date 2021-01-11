Artist defies lockdown with works that can be seen from the street

Published: 1:30 PM January 11, 2021

A child looks at Savinder Bual: Ananas and the Flatfish, PEER, from Hoxton Street - Credit: Savinder Bual

When artist Savinder Bual installed her latest exhibition in November, she knew there was the chance of a temporary gallery closure due to lockdown.

So she made sure that Ananas and the Flatfish could be viewable and audible - via a smartphone - through PEER gallery's floor-to-ceiling windows on Hoxton Street.

The show has now been extended until February 13 with one of the installations visible 24/7 through the window and the other projected onto the gallery windows Mon-Sat from 3-10pm. Accompanying sound and images can be accessed via a QR code.

The first is Bual's Pineapple Project, nine stringed instruments which are bow-activated to produce sound when fresh pineapple tops are spun over the strings. Viewers with smartphones can hear the original orchestral performance at Bristol's Colston Hall in 2018.

The second, projected Mon-Sat throughout lockdown, is large-scale film work, Movements of a Flatfish, 2020, a looped projection created by feeding an image of a flatfish through two rollers, creating the illusion of three-dimensional movement.

You may also want to watch:

The 44-year-old British artist has exhibited in the UK and around the world from New York to Shanghai will be in conversation on January 13 at 6pm with London-based curator and educator Amprit Sandhu.

The online event is free, but booking is essential https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/savinder-bual-in-conversation-with-amanprit-sandhu-tickets-131051315011

PEER is at 97-99 Hoxton Street.







