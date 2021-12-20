News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Outdoor library to promote literature featuring Black and mixed-race characters

Logo Icon

Claudia Jacob

Published: 3:41 PM December 20, 2021
An outdoor library will launch next year on Alpine Grove, showcasing books featuring Black and mixed-race characters

An outdoor library will launch next year on Alpine Grove, showcasing books featuring Black and mixed-race characters - Credit: Crystal Norbert

Children’s books featuring black and mixed-race characters will be available in an outdoor community library, set up by Hackney-based initiative, See Me on the Page.

A ‘street library’ collection box will be installed outside the Our Place Community Centre on Alpine Grove on January 20 next year.

Children and young people will be able to borrow books free of charge on Thursdays between 3:30-5pm.

Crystal Norbert, the project’s founder, said: “We hope to raise the self-esteem of children and young people who don’t often see themselves in print and get more diverse books into homes and schools across Hackney.”

Crystal said that the dominant narratives of children’s literature can often be harmful to the large African-Caribbean presence in the borough. The initiative aims to move away from these stereotypes.

The project has received 20 book donations so far.

Find out more on Instagram @seemeonthepage and Twitter @SeeMeOnThePage1.

