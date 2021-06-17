Published: 10:12 AM June 17, 2021

As Father’s Day fast approaches devoted daughters and sons may be scrambling for the perfect event or gift to give their dad, or to give to an important father-figure in their lives.

To help you plan the perfect outing this Sunday (June 20), we have compiled a list of six great places or activities to book or check out on the special day in north and east London.

1. MAP Maison, Haggerston

MAP Maison, 321 Kingsland Rd, London E8 4DL

Haggerston’s MAP Masion café and night-time bar is offering up some great experiences for Father’s Day including a Japanese Whisky masterclass, which can be gifted and then booked for a later date.

The bar also offers a Tapas Style Afternoon Tea as well as a range of other in-house and virtual masterclasses covering a wide range of spirits.

The cost of the Japanese Whisky masterclass is £50 per person.

But, if your dad prefers a drink at home, a premium bottle of MAP lab cocktail is available with free local delivery.

Learn more at www.mapmaison.com

MAP Lab cocktail sets could make a great gift for Father's Day for any dads that can't make it out. - Credit: MAP Maison

2. Narrowboat, Islington

119 St Peter's St, London N1 8PZ

If your dad is more of a pint and grub kind of man, how about taking him to the Narrowboat in Islington, a hidden gem situated on Regent’s Canal.

The floating eatery is located just a short walk away from Angel station and offers a fantastic range of cask ale, craft beers and wines as well as a classic British menu with canal inspired fish dishes.

It is also offering take-away food and drinks for families taking a stroll down the canal.

Book a spot at www.thenarrowboatpub.com/

A canoe ride around Hackney Wick could be the perfect gift for adventurous dads. - Credit: Hilary Tate

3. Moo Canoes, Hackney Wick

Capital Ring, London E15 2DZ

A great gift for father’s seeking adventure in London could involve traversing the waterways of Hackney Wick on a Moo Canoe.

This Father’s Day the activity could prove particularly adventurous considering the stormy weather headed to the capital. Of course, you could book in advance for a much sunnier day to spend with your dad.

Learn more at https://www.moocanoes.com/





4. Black Horse, Wembley

Harrow Rd, Wembley HA0 2QP

The Black Horse in Wembley is serving up a quality roast for dads to enjoy on Sunday, with all the trimmings.

The comfort food comes with your father's choice of favourite cask ales. You can even throw in a gift card so your dad can pop back in for another seasonal pub dish or perfectly-poured pint whenever he likes.

Dad’s tables and gift cards can be booked at www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/london/the-black-horse-wembley/fathersday

5. The Farrier, Camden Market

Camden Market on Saturday, April 17 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

If your dad loves a bargain brand new pub, The Farrier may be the best place to book. The pub recently opened in Camden Market and has a Michelin chef manning the kitchen.

The spot offers up Sunday roasts and traditional British dishes, but most importantly, it is giving every dad a complimentary lamb scotch egg and pint of Guinness with their Sunday roast.

Book in now at www.thefarriercamden.com

6. Hungry Beast, Dalston

87 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8AG

Some dads may be looking to stay in on what could be a very rainy Sunday, so a great take-away may be the best option for Father’s Day.

Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Take-away is offering a 20 per cent discount on all orders for fathers on June 20, so you can tuck in on its plant-based dishes and watch a spot of TV with the old man.

The deal will be available for local deliveries and collection.

Order at www.hungry-beast.co.uk/