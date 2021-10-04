Artists from around the world exhibit in Shoreditch event

Published: 3:31 PM October 4, 2021

Artist Robin Reynolds will be exhibiting his work along with 15 other artists in Shoreditch. - Credit: Dan Bone

Artists from across the world are exhibiting at a pop up exhibition in Shoreditch.

The First At Last exhibition, organised by Galleria Balmain will feature work from artists in the UK and from countries such as India, Germany, Ireland, France and Greece.

Event organiser Colin Taylor, who is the owner of online curator website Galleria Balmain, said: “Like everyone, artists have suffered from the pandemic and I wanted to give some very talented individuals the opportunity to show their work directly to the public rather than just through our online gallery."

The work on display at 188 Shoreditch High Street will include sculpture, photography, jewellery, pen and ink and painting in a variety of styles, disciplines and media.

The exhibition will showcase artists from around the world. - Credit: Dan Bone

The exhibition is free to the public and is open seven days week, opening at 10am and closing at 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Artist Andrew Aarons added: “After almost two years without art exhibitions in ordinary high street galleries this exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for us to show our work to the clamouring public."