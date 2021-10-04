Artists from around the world exhibit in Shoreditch event
- Credit: Dan Bone
Artists from across the world are exhibiting at a pop up exhibition in Shoreditch.
The First At Last exhibition, organised by Galleria Balmain will feature work from artists in the UK and from countries such as India, Germany, Ireland, France and Greece.
Event organiser Colin Taylor, who is the owner of online curator website Galleria Balmain, said: “Like everyone, artists have suffered from the pandemic and I wanted to give some very talented individuals the opportunity to show their work directly to the public rather than just through our online gallery."
The work on display at 188 Shoreditch High Street will include sculpture, photography, jewellery, pen and ink and painting in a variety of styles, disciplines and media.
The exhibition is free to the public and is open seven days week, opening at 10am and closing at 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.
You may also want to watch:
Artist Andrew Aarons added: “After almost two years without art exhibitions in ordinary high street galleries this exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for us to show our work to the clamouring public."
Most Read
- 1 Appeal to trace Hackney man's family after railway death
- 2 TV drama of fascism and resistance in Jewish East London
- 3 Windrush sculptures of fruit unveiled in Hackney
- 4 Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month
- 5 Islington and Hackney travel news for the week ahead
- 6 Hackney woman journeys 300 miles in a month for refugees
- 7 Hackney employment support after furlough ends
- 8 Work begins on £1million Ridley Road revamp
- 9 Thousands living in fuel poverty in Hackney and Islington as cost of living crisis looms
- 10 Hackney gets ready to welcome five Afghan refugee families