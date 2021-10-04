News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Artists from around the world exhibit in Shoreditch event

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:31 PM October 4, 2021   
Artist Robin Reynolds will be exhibiting his work along with 15 other artists in Shoreditch. 

Artist Robin Reynolds will be exhibiting his work along with 15 other artists in Shoreditch. - Credit: Dan Bone

Artists from across the world are exhibiting at a pop up exhibition in Shoreditch.

The First At Last exhibition, organised by Galleria Balmain will feature work from artists in the UK and from countries such as India, Germany, Ireland, France and Greece. 

Event organiser Colin Taylor, who is the owner of online curator website Galleria Balmain, said: “Like everyone, artists have suffered from the pandemic and I wanted to give some very talented individuals the opportunity to show their work directly to the public rather than just through our online gallery." 

The work on display at 188 Shoreditch High Street will include sculpture, photography, jewellery, pen and ink and painting in a variety of styles, disciplines and media.  

The exhibition will showcase artists from around the world. 

The exhibition will showcase artists from around the world. - Credit: Dan Bone

The exhibition is free to the public and is open seven days week, opening at 10am and closing at 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays. 

You may also want to watch:

Artist Andrew Aarons added: “After almost two years without art exhibitions in ordinary high street galleries this exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for us to show our work to the clamouring public."

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal to trace Hackney man's family after railway death
  2. 2 TV drama of fascism and resistance in Jewish East London
  3. 3 Windrush sculptures of fruit unveiled in Hackney
  1. 4 Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month
  2. 5 Islington and Hackney travel news for the week ahead
  3. 6 Hackney woman journeys 300 miles in a month for refugees
  4. 7 Hackney employment support after furlough ends
  5. 8 Work begins on £1million Ridley Road revamp
  6. 9 Thousands living in fuel poverty in Hackney and Islington as cost of living crisis looms
  7. 10 Hackney gets ready to welcome five Afghan refugee families
Arts & Culture
Shoreditch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Lovedown campers said they were protesting coronavirus passports and the Coronavirus Act.

Coronavirus

Hackney Downs anti-vax camp cost £50,000 to remove

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A Hackney Half Marathon runner glides past Hackney Empire. 

Running

No shortage of energy for runners in the Hackney Half and 5K

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Filthy Buns winning plant-based burger.

Food and Drink

Dalston 'filthy flavoured' meat-free burger crowned best in Britain

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen spread.

Food and Drink

Seven great Indian restaurants and takeaways in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon