Halloween spaceship gig to champion inclusivity in Dalston

Holly Chant

Published: 5:37 PM October 27, 2021   
The crew who helped organised the Halloween Robyn Rocket event in Hackney

A Dalston café is being turned into a homemade spaceship for Halloween with the aim of creating an inclusive space for all.

Robyn Rocket, 35, from arts charity Heart N Soul, will transform Café OTO on Ashwin Street into a spaceship for a live music and poetry event on October 31 from 2-5pm.

Robyn Rocket. 

Robyn says the event aims to create a space of “inclusive conscious”.

She added: "Inclusive Conscious means to look around, see who's not in a space, and think how could we welcome those people. Then gather feedback and adapt to it".

A mix of bands and artists will play on the day offering poetry, rap, jazz and live visuals.

Visitors will be welcomed to the gig with a Rocket badge which will display how much communication they are comfortable with as well as a planet badge to signify social distancing preferences.

The toilets at the café will be gender neutral to help non-binary, gender queer and transgender people feel comfortable.

The event will also be live streamed.

Learn more at www.heartnsoul.co.uk/boc-2021

