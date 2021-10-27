Halloween spaceship gig to champion inclusivity in Dalston
- Credit: Sandra Reynolds
A Dalston café is being turned into a homemade spaceship for Halloween with the aim of creating an inclusive space for all.
Robyn Rocket, 35, from arts charity Heart N Soul, will transform Café OTO on Ashwin Street into a spaceship for a live music and poetry event on October 31 from 2-5pm.
Robyn says the event aims to create a space of “inclusive conscious”.
She added: "Inclusive Conscious means to look around, see who's not in a space, and think how could we welcome those people. Then gather feedback and adapt to it".
Visitors will be welcomed to the gig with a Rocket badge which will display how much communication they are comfortable with as well as a planet badge to signify social distancing preferences.
The toilets at the café will be gender neutral to help non-binary, gender queer and transgender people feel comfortable.
The event will also be live streamed.
Learn more at www.heartnsoul.co.uk/boc-2021.
