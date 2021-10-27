Published: 5:37 PM October 27, 2021

The crew who helped organised the Halloween Robyn Rocket event in Hackney - Credit: Sandra Reynolds

A Dalston café is being turned into a homemade spaceship for Halloween with the aim of creating an inclusive space for all.

Robyn Rocket, 35, from arts charity Heart N Soul, will transform Café OTO on Ashwin Street into a spaceship for a live music and poetry event on October 31 from 2-5pm.

Robyn Rocket - Credit: Robyn Rocket

Robyn says the event aims to create a space of “inclusive conscious”.

She added: "Inclusive Conscious means to look around, see who's not in a space, and think how could we welcome those people. Then gather feedback and adapt to it".

Artists playing at Robyn’s Rocket event include singer and poet Sam Castell ward, K Dog the rapper, duo Rabbit and the band Private Plebs. - Credit: (c)Dawid Laskowski Photography 2018

Visitors will be welcomed to the gig with a Rocket badge which will display how much communication they are comfortable with as well as a planet badge to signify social distancing preferences.

You may also want to watch:

The toilets at the café will be gender neutral to help non-binary, gender queer and transgender people feel comfortable.

The event will also be live streamed.

Learn more at www.heartnsoul.co.uk/boc-2021.