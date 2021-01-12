Spotlight Festival sees bands play live from empty Hackney venue

Published: 11:27 AM January 12, 2021

Four emerging British bands will play live from Hackney's Moth Club for the first time in almost a year.

But the February 14 event - aimed at "revitalising London's music scene" - is being streamed live with the artists playing to empty seats.

The occasion is the Spotlight Festival, which originated in Mexico during the pandemic to showcase the country's up and coming artists on Instagram TV. The online project has since evolved into a worldwide festival to support artists during a difficult time.

The Moth Club gig is the first UK event with tickets being sold on Bandcamp Live. The four hour gig, with a line up of Malady, Stella Talpo, Bamily and Attawalpa, can only be watched on the night.

"The purpose of Spotlight hasn’t wavered in its original objective: to give up-and-coming artists a chance to not only talk about their mutual love for music but to also revitalize the music scene after such a difficult year," said a festival spokesman.

Bamily play the Spotlight Festival on February 14 - Credit: Spotlight Festival

The gig is sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company who have brewed an exclusive IPA 'Spotlight' for the occasion. Ticket holders will be sent a 10 percent off code to use in Goose Island’s web shop, as well as 10 percent off the ‘Spotlight’ beer available for collection or delivery from Goose Island London Brewpub, in Shoreditch High Street.

Stella Talpo will play the Spotlight Festival on February 14 - Credit: Spotlight Festival

The spokesman added that festival staff will be working at the venue in Valette Street Hackney to ensure strict COVID-19 regulations are in place, and no audience will be present. Tickets cost £10 per person, and the music kicks off at 7.30pm on February 14.

https://spotlightfest.bandcamp.com