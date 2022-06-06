Hackney Empire to host Stand Up For Windrush 2022

A star-studded evening of dance and comedy will be held at the Hackney Empire to celebrate Windrush Day.

Stand Up For Windrush 2022 on Sunday, June 19, will be hosted by BBC Radio London presenter Eddie Nestor MBE.

Confirmed for the show are Richard Blackwood (Hollyoaks), Curtis Walker (The Real McCoy), Thanyia Moore (Mock The Week), Travis Jay (Edinburgh Fringe), BiBi Crew (Get Raunchy), Darran Griffiths (Comedy Store), Joselyn Jee Esien (Little Miss Jocelyn), Steppaz Ltd (dance performance as part of the Jubilee Platinum Parade).

It is a joint venture by Parish Productions and Windrush Foundation and will be staged by the 2012 London Olympics associate director Paulette Randall MBE.

A spokesperson for the event said: "This is a chance to celebrate Black British talent and the huge contribution our forefathers and many generations of Caribbean and African migrants have made to this country.

"It is also a mark of support for those individuals and families who are still waiting to receive compensation from the Windrush Compensation Scheme for the losses they suffered because they could not prove they were eligible to be in the UK. Arthur Torrington from the Windrush Foundation will be speaking on the night."

For tickets, visit hackneyempire.co.uk/whats-on/stand-up-for-windrush/