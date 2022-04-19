News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Blow the Fuse: Jazz returns to Stoke Newington

André Langlois

Published: 11:23 AM April 19, 2022
Deirdre Cartwright

Deirdre Cartwright

A new season has been announced for a Stoke Newington jazz club.

Blow the Fuse takes place at St Matthias Hall and returns on Friday (April 22) with a double bill of River Cruz and Michele Drees. 

With Afro-Cuban grooves paired with an intuitive sense of fun, River Cruz are Deirdre Cartwright (guitar), Diane McLoughlin (saxophone), Alison Rayner (bass) and Jessica Palin (congas and percussion). 

The Latin influence extends to supporting act Michele Drees, who plays Brazilian guitar, with vocals in Portuguese and English.

On May 27, Deirdre Cartwright returns with Picnic, featuring Annie Whitehead, for an evening of contemporary upbeat jazz with South African, Latin and reggae influences. 

Carol Grimes

Carol Grimes

On June 24, vocalist Carol Grimes will be performing who has a career stretching from street busking to touring internationally with contemporary classical group The Shout. 

Doors open at 7pm, music begins at 8pm, and there is a bar and food available.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.blowthefuse.com for full details.

