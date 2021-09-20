Hackney-based artist explores Sacred Spaces at a Stratford church
- Credit: Holly Chant
An east London Unitarian Church has started putting on exhibitions, in a bid to showcase exceptional local artists.
The first of many planned exhibits saw artist Alison Neville display architectural etchings made from her sketches of buildings from across the world.
Alison told the Gazette about the exhibition, called Sacred Spaces, which launched at the Stratford Meeting House Gallery on September 4.
She said: “Architecture particularly interests me and being close to buildings, so you are looking up or looking down at them.
“And it’s all a bit of a surprise.”
The artist lives near the Unitarian Church but creates her art in Acme Studios on Orsman Road in Hackney.
Alison’s work has seen her travel all over the world, drawing buildings in France, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Italy and in London.
The artist, who was born in Zimbabwe, is not a Unitarian but says the church is “great at getting to know its neighbours”.
“I just got to know them because they sit and have cups of tea outside and wave,” Alison said.
“They are very good at community things. I mean there’s no pressure to become part of this community but everyone’s welcome."
See more of Alison's art at alisonneville.london/architecturaletchings
Find out more about the West Ham Lane church at www.ukunitarians.org.uk/stratford