Tame Impala announced to headline All Points East festival

Tame Impala has been announced as the headline act for the All Points East festival in Victoria Park this August.

The psychedelic music act will be accompanied on August 25 by Omar Apollo, Working Men’s Club, Mattiel and Q as well as previously announced shows by FKJ, Caroline Polachek, The Blaze, Dry Cleaning and Sudan Archives.

This comes after H.E.R and Lil Silva were announced to join Disclosure on Saturday August 27 and Kenny Beats is set to join Gorillaz on Friday August 19.

Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, aka Tame Impala, released his latest album The Slow Rush in 2020 to critical acclaim.

He has previously collaborated with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kali Uchis and A$AP Rocky.

American singer and songwriter Omar Apollo, who sings in both English and Spanish, will also perform at All Points East.

He released his debut album Ivory earlier this year and has already been nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards.

Returning to Victoria Park this summer is Working Men’s Club, who released their latest album Fear Fear just last week, which is packed with alternative dance tracks.

The retro rock ‘n’ roll duo Mattiel from Atlanta will also be performing in August after releasing their third album Georgia Gothic in 2022, which incorporates touches of local Americana, pop and hip-hop.

Lastly, Florida singer/songwriter Q joins the bill with his laid-back R&B and soul sounds.

All Points East Festival returned last year after a Covid induced break and included headlines by London Grammer, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx and Kano, Bicep, Foals and Bicycle Club.

An All Points East spokesperson said: "All Points East continues to work each year with local charity the Tower Project to give volunteer opportunities to young people with learning disabilities and autism on site at the festival, as well as providing education and performance opportunities to the students of nearby ELAM arts and music school."

Tame Impala is opening the second of two festival weekends running six days from Friday August 19 to Sunday August 28.

Other acts include Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers / Kraftwerk, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.