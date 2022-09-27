News

The new project is inspired by the LCD Soundsystem track of the same name and will host a range of music, from ambient tunes to chuggy techno beats - Credit: The Cause

A new multi-purpose venue will open in Hackney Wick on October 7 for three months.

The team behind nightclub The Cause will launch a pop-up community space that will host a record store and DJ sets – although the exact address remains a secret.

All My Friends hopes to become a hangout space for the community that has grown from The Cause after it permanently closed its venue in Tottenham earlier this year.

The Cause's "family" can socialise "in a more laid-back manner than the mega parties that the crew have become known for".

The venue features recycled materials from The Cause's Ashley Road site - Credit: The Cause

Co-founder Stuart Glen said: "We are buzzing to be back in Hackney Wick, to both bring our amazing crew of regulars, DJ's and staff as well as be a part of Hackney Wicks legendary creative community.

"The foundations of All My Friends is built on relationships formed here several years ago, so it's great to be in the midst of it, giving something back and providing a great hangout for everyone we've met along the way."

Japanese street food brand Sho Foo Doh and sourdough pizza company True Craft will serve food, beers and cocktails.

All My Friends will open Tuesdays to Sundays from 12pm 'til late.