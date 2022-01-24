Haggerston celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year
Xindi Wei
- Credit: Nicole Tan
An exhibition celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the tiger, is coming to Haggerston.
Tiger Year exhibition, a collaborative celebration will run in east London at the end of January until February.
Hosted in 230 Kingsland Rd, The Steam Room will partner with Nicole Tan, a London-based illustrator and graphic designer, to create the Lai See Canvas window display.
It will use little red envelopes to turn blank canvases into special personalised Lai Sees, also known as red packets, are meant to keep bad spirits away. They signify good fortune and health.
Nicole Tan told the Gazette: “I found that in general red envelopes felt mass produced and generic.
“I wanted to capture some Lai See designs to feel more considered and celebratory.
“This then turned into two concepts, celebrating the year of the tiger with a high quality print, and a red envelope canvas where the community can get involved and personalise their own.”
She added that the Lunar New Year meant “being with family and having an ultimate feast”.
Most Read
- 1 Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views
- 2 Artisan coffee house opens in Angel Central following £16m refurbishment
- 3 'Catastrophic consequences': Hundreds of unvaccinated could lose work at Homerton Hospital
- 4 Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing
- 5 Dalston delivery drivers demand shelter, safety and 'dignity'
- 6 Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs
- 7 Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op
- 8 Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green
- 9 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
- 10 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
She said: “I remember when I was little, my whole mega family would go to a Chinese restaurant and have a feast, whilst enjoying the lion dance with the lettuce.
“As I’m older now, I would love to recreate the same traditions and experience them with expanded friends and family in the community.”
Through the window display, Nicole hopes to capture the presence of the community that The Steam Room, a dry cleaning business which doubles as a gallery and event space, has brought together.
She added: “Organising workshops to hold social gatherings as well as get creative and personalise a red envelope together and bringing it back to the community by having all proceedings going to Hackney Chinese Community Services.
“A community board of good luck vibes and wishes for the new year to share with everyone and feel part of creating something great.”
Tony Chung, owner of The Steam Room, said: “The Lunar New Year has always meant reunion with family and loved ones, no matter how busy or how far we are, we would get together to celebrate the beginning of the year and reflect on the past.”
The exhibition will run from January 29 to February 12.