News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Five things to do in Hackney: Not everything points to All Points East

Logo Icon

Pol Allingham

Published: 4:13 PM August 23, 2021   
Field Day, where Bicep (left), are performing is one option this weekend - as is Dalston Curve Garden

Field Day, where Bicep (left), are performing is one option this weekend - as is Dalston Curve Garden - Credit: Canva

We’ve picked some wild and wonderful events in Hackney for you to enjoy this bank holiday weekend. 

Eating out

Try the new food and wine destination right by Hackney Downs station, Hackney Coterie.

The team offers wines, cocktails, and dishes such as fish crackling, a thousand layered Szechuan potatoes, chargrilled salmon belly and BBQ salmon head.

There’s indoor and outdoor seating, and minimal waste is a priority.

You may also want to watch:

Small plates start at £6 and large plates at £15.

Dalston Curve Garden

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road
  2. 2 Video shows random assault of Jewish man in Stamford Hill
  3. 3 Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent
  1. 4 'It's horrifying': Stoke Newington responds to LTN plan
  2. 5 Man saved from first floor flat in Hackney fire
  3. 6 Hackney new-look M&S Foodhall with 'fill your own' section
  4. 7 Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend
  5. 8 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
  6. 9 Cop worries alcohol violence has returned to Shoreditch
  7. 10 Why these public toilets have become a Hackney grot spot

Get out in the sun this weekend at Dalston’s Curve Garden, an oasis of plants providing a needed green space in the area.

There’s a cafe to visit too, offering coffees, teas, and alcohol. And wood-fired pizzas on Saturdays and Sundays 2-8pm

The garden is open 2-10pm Wednesday to Saturday, 2-8pm Sunday and Monday and 7-11pm Tuesday.

Time for a dance

Giant Steps, the people behind Brilliant Corners Dalston, have recently opened a new venue in Hackney Bridge.

On Saturday they’re running a night featuring Bruno Heinen, a bassist and drummer performing an original suit inspired by Hungarian folk melodies.

Doors open at 1pm and tickets are available on Resident Advisor for £6.

Festival

There are still resale tickets available for Field Day festival this Sunday which boasts a massive line up of music hosted in Victoria Park.

Acts include Bicep, Floating Points, and Mall Grab.

Tickets are going from £79.95.

A sporty day out

Take the kids out outdoor swimming, or try kayaking or canoeing as an adult, for the last days of summer.

West Centre Reservoir offers non-member junior swim sessions for a fiver and non-member adult sessions for a tenner. You need to join the members club to get the paddles out.

Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The council says homes in Dalston cost 15 times the average salary, with three-bedroom ones in particular demand.

Fears 600 new homes could gentrify Dalston

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Maureen Flanagan with Dave Courtney, Jimmy Lambrianou, Freddie Foreman, Chris Lambrianou and actress Channelle Hurley

Friends of the Krays to appear at NHS fundraiser in notorious pub

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Car Free Day on Stoke Newington Church Street in 2019.

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Stoke Newington Church Street to be closed to through traffic during the...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Adekunle Olaleye Fadare, 39, of Upton Road in Enfield, has been jailed after five sex attacks.

Women's Safety

Attacker targeted schoolgirl, women with children and an off-duty police...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon