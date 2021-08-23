Five things to do in Hackney: Not everything points to All Points East
Pol Allingham
We’ve picked some wild and wonderful events in Hackney for you to enjoy this bank holiday weekend.
Eating out
Try the new food and wine destination right by Hackney Downs station, Hackney Coterie.
The team offers wines, cocktails, and dishes such as fish crackling, a thousand layered Szechuan potatoes, chargrilled salmon belly and BBQ salmon head.
There’s indoor and outdoor seating, and minimal waste is a priority.
Small plates start at £6 and large plates at £15.
Dalston Curve Garden
Get out in the sun this weekend at Dalston’s Curve Garden, an oasis of plants providing a needed green space in the area.
There’s a cafe to visit too, offering coffees, teas, and alcohol. And wood-fired pizzas on Saturdays and Sundays 2-8pm
The garden is open 2-10pm Wednesday to Saturday, 2-8pm Sunday and Monday and 7-11pm Tuesday.
Time for a dance
Giant Steps, the people behind Brilliant Corners Dalston, have recently opened a new venue in Hackney Bridge.
On Saturday they’re running a night featuring Bruno Heinen, a bassist and drummer performing an original suit inspired by Hungarian folk melodies.
Doors open at 1pm and tickets are available on Resident Advisor for £6.
Festival
There are still resale tickets available for Field Day festival this Sunday which boasts a massive line up of music hosted in Victoria Park.
Acts include Bicep, Floating Points, and Mall Grab.
Tickets are going from £79.95.
A sporty day out
Take the kids out outdoor swimming, or try kayaking or canoeing as an adult, for the last days of summer.
West Centre Reservoir offers non-member junior swim sessions for a fiver and non-member adult sessions for a tenner. You need to join the members club to get the paddles out.