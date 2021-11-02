Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend

Here are five things to do in Hackney and Islington this bonfire night weekend - Credit: Archant

Here are some great ways to spend this November weekend (November 5-7) come rain or shine.

Celebrate Bonfire night in Hackney and Islington

For those wanting to commemorate a 17th century attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament or just enjoy some fireworks and perhaps a bonfire, there are several community events happening in Hackney and Islington.

To remember remember the fifth of November you could head down to 32 Essex Road, 49 Highbury Park and Finsbury Park in Islington.

And, although Hackney’s fireworks displays at Clissold Park and Victoria Park have been cancelled smaller celebrations are taking place in South Hackney on 11 Penhurst Road, on 3 Darnley Road and in Stamford Hill on 49 Holmleigh Road.

All the events start at 6pm and end at 11pm.

Dive into politics at Hackney’s new left-wing café

A new community-focused café has just opened in Lower Clapton Road serving up rare books and Dark Arts Coffee.

Aelita aims to revolutionise Clapton’s reading choices and bring class-consciousness to the Hackney masses with its left-wing reading collection.

So for those looking lattes and liberation, it might be the place to check out this weekend.

Aelita can be found at 92 Lower Clapton Road, London, E5 0QS for lattes and liberation.

Learn more at www.aelitabooks.co.uk

Watch two starkly different plays about women in a Park Theatre double bill

A Park Theatre double bill is showing the shows Sold and Flushed back to back until November 6.

Catherine Cranfield’s Flushed features sisters Marnie as Marnie is diagnosed with premature menopause at 25. The play not only tackles menopause, but also wittily covers menstruation, women’s anatomy and sex.

Sold, a piece written by its star, Amantha Edmead, tells the story of Mary Prince - a Bermudian woman born into slavery in 1788 who went on to become the first Black woman to have an autobiography published in the UK and the first woman to present an anti-slavery petition to Parliament.

Check out an all-star alternative comedy show

East London’s all-star stand-up show The Hackney Comedy Experience is returning on November 5 and will features the alternative comedy circuit’s biggest and best acts live at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney).

The Mash Report host and Netflix star Nish Kumar will headline the show on Friday.

He will be joined by QI star and Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner Bridget Christie, Live At The Apollo star and BBC’S Wheel of Misfortune co-host Fern Brady and The Guilty Feminist regular and Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Jessica Fostekew.

Tickets can be purchased at earthackney.co.uk/events

Glimpse into the life of a young autistic homeless woman at Arcola theatre

As part of Arcola Theatre’s Today I’m Wiser Festival it will be showcasing a play called Maddie at its outside Hackney venue.

The uplifting piece was written and will be performed by autistic artists from November 12-14.

Writer Josh Merritt and actress Evlyn Oyedokun developed the moving story over Zoom with director Nicky Allpress.

Maddie is the story of a young autistic woman who makes her life on the streets bearable with her own brand of magic and smiles.



