Published: 5:23 PM August 23, 2021

All Points East festival will take over Victoria Park this long weekend. - Credit: Archant

The much-anticipated August long weekend is fast approaching with many eager festival goers preparing to be drowned in sound at All Points East festival in Victoria Park.

To help you decide how to spend the four-day holiday, here are five great things to do in Hackney this weekend (August 28-30).

5. Bag a designer bargain at a Stoke Newington charity pop-up

Mental health charity Mind will be hosting a designer pop-up shop on Sunday and Monday (August 29-30), offering customers high-end fashion for a fraction of the cost.

New, vintage and pre-loved designer goods - including handbags, clothing, hats, shoes, scarfs and more – will be sold at 50 per cent off retail price in aid of the mental health charity shop based in Stoke Newington.

All the money raised from the sale will help fund the charity’s vital services, ensuring Mind can continue supporting people who experience problems with mental health.

The sale will take place at Mind Shop at 11 Stoke Newington Church Street, from 11am-5pm, on Sunday and Monday.

Everyone is welcome and entry is free.

4. Learn all about Malaysian culture and the beauty of batik

Keshia Wong's batik artwork depicts a mythological creature called a Phoenix. - Credit: Keshia Wong

Head down to the Hackney dry cleaners that doubles as an art gallery this weekend for a batik-themed pop-up celebrating Malaysia Independence Day.

The Steam Room and restaurant Gilvic, on Kingsland Road, will host the Beauty of Batik pop-up, planned as a collaborative celebration of the southeast Asian country's Independence Day.

Batik is a traditional cloth dyeing craft with origins in Indonesia. As part of the pop-up, Batik stories have been crowdsourced from all around the world and woven into a collection of tributes at the exhibition, as well as printed in a booklet.

The batik showcase will run from August 28 to September 11.

3. Salvage one-of-a-kind treasures at Hackney Flea Market

Visitors can explore Hackney Flea Market this Saturday, where independent traders will be offering rescued and reclaimed items as well as unique works of art.

The market and art fair, which started as a pop-up event in 2013, attracts some of the most eclectic vintage traders from around the country and includes a DIY art and ceramics market.

The market can be found in the heart of Stoke Newington at Abney Hall on Church Street.

It will be open on Saturday (August 28) from 11am to 6pm on Sunday (August 29) and wil return on September 11-12.

Learn more at www.hackneyfleamarket.com/calendar

2. Eat ethically at Hackney’s Vegan Night Market

Hackney’s Vegan Night Market is returning on Friday (August 27) offering a range of cuisines, desserts, plant-based cheeses, treats and music.

The Bohemia Place market’s themed bars will be open for take-away and the event is free, and pet and family friendly.

Covid-19 health and safety measures will be in place.

The market, which will be based opposite Hackney Central station, will take place on Friday from 6-10pm.

Find out more at m.facebook.com/events/636226737779753



Traders can get in touch at bohemiaplacemarket.com/newtraderform

1.Get lost in the music at All Points East

Gilles Peterson playing Standon Calling 2013 [Picture: PG Brunelli] - Credit: Archant

All Points East is finally returning to Victoria Park this Bank Holiday weekend (August 27-30) after it was postponed from its usual slot in May.

With nearly 100 acts performing over the weekend, there will be plenty to hear and see, including headliners London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Jamie XX, Kano, Bicep, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Radio 6 will also be taking over a stage with some of the stations best-loved DJs, like Tom Ravencroft, Gilles Peterson and Mary Ann Hobbs, delivering hand-picked line-ups over the weekend.

To get tickets and for more information, go to www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets