ABBA club nights, festivals and more this weekend in Hackney

Published: 3:56 PM July 19, 2021

The Glory in Hackney pre-pandemic. - Credit: The Glory

As restrictions ease this week, Hackney residents may feel it is time to get dressed up and hit the dancefloor in one the boroughs many music venues and nightclubs.

Some eager London clubbers have already braved the queues to experience a night out dancing once again.

For those waiting for the weekend, here are some events happening in Hackney.

5. An intimate DJ event at The Hackney Social

If you are not quite ready for clubbing but still want a night of DJ sets, it might be worth buying tickets to Small World + guests at The Hackney Social on Bohemia Place.

The night of music accompanied by original artwork offers the best of local DJ talent along with well-respected headliners.

For more information on the event on Saturday, July 24 visit bohemiaplacemarket.com/events/2021/7/24/an-evening-with-small-world-friends

4. Travel back in time to the 80s at Hackney Museum

The Rio Cinema's Tape/Slide Newsreel group helped give young people in the area a voice in the 80s. Picture: � Rio Cinema Archive - Credit: � Rio Cinema Archive

For those unable or unwilling to explore Hackney’s nightlife this weekend, they might want to visit Hackney Museum instead, to discover the borough’s history of activism, creativity and community organising.

The museum is exhibiting photographs from the Tape/Slide project, a street photography group created to capture the highs and lows of 80s life in Hackney.

The photographs were discovered in Rio Cinema’s basement decades later. The exhibition runs until August 14.

Along with more permanent displays, the museum is also showcasing the experience of Hackney Brocals, members of a social club for men aged 50+.

Find out more about the exhibits at hackney-museum.hackney.gov.uk/exhibitions

The Rio Cinema in Dalston in the 80s. Picture: � Rio Cinema Archive - Credit: � Rio Cinema Archive

3. Dancing Queens welcome to ABBA club night

Hackney venue Oslo on Amhurst Road is hosting a club night completely devoted to ABBA this weekend. It is fittingly called Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (ABBA After Midnight).

The night, which begins at 11.30pm on Saturday July 24 and ends the following morning on July 25 at 3am, promises lots of ABBA type things including plenty of shout-singing along to the Swedish pop group formed in 1972.

Find out more at oslohackney.com/events/club-gimme-gimme-gimme-abba-after-midnight/

2. Be a part of London's first big festival after Freedom Day

While not in Hackney, Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace marks a big step towards normality for many Londoners.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, July 24 and the line-up for the day includes acts like Groove Armada, The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Coral and House Gospel Choir as well as a DJ set from Norman Jay.

Find out more at kaleidoscope-festival.com/

Flaming Lips played Kaleidoscope in 2018 and the 2021 headliners are Groove Armada - Credit: James Berry

1. Visit a Hackney club and dance the night away

Freedom Day on July 19 has marked the lifting of legal Covid restrictions which means clubs have now reopened.

Though, clubbers may notice a few differences when heading to popular nightlife hotspots like Hackney's The Glory and Dalston Superstore.

Those Dalston venues have released a statement letting people know that as of July 19 customers will need to provide their Covid passport available via the NHS App to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within the last 48 hours.