Hackney community theatre promises laughs and discounts for locals

Rehearsal photographs of the Shakers cast, one of the Tower Theatres' plays which will run in March - Credit: Robert Piwko

A Hackney community theatre is giving local residents a discount on theatre tickets for the company's upcoming productions.

Hackney residents can get £5 of all Tower Theatre tickets by adding HELLO HACKNEY in the discount code box when prompted when they purchase online.

Tower Theatre, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, making it one of the UK's longest running non-professional theatre companies.

The Bouncers cast members in rehearsal - Credit: Robert Piwko

Originally based in Islington, it is now located in Stoke Newington on Northwold Road.

The theatre's upcoming March offerings promise laughs. They include two comedies called Shakers and Bouncers.

Bouncers, written by John Godber, tells the story of the rude and rowdy Lucky Eric and his crew of Yorkshire bouncers.

Shakers, also written by John and Jane Thornton, follows several cocktail waitresses. The play presents wickedly funny insights into their lives and work.

A spokesperson from the theatre said: "Both plays are fast and furious, full of life and laughs, and performed against a soundtrack of classic 80s pop."

The plays are set to run from March 10-26.

To buy tickets and find out more visit http://www.towertheatre.org.uk