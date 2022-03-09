News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Vegan festival to return to Hackney Wick this March

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:38 PM March 9, 2022
Future Farm plant-based meatballs will be on offer at Vegan East

Future Farm plant-based meatballs will be on offer at Vegan East - Credit: Future Farm

A "cruelty-free" festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Hackney Wick for one night this month. 

Vegan East will take place in Colour Factory in Queen's Yard on March 17.

The event will feature plenty of plant-based food and drink, holistic practitioners, vegan tattoo artists, ethical shopping and entertainment.

Future Farm is on a mission to "make meat obsolete" by creating products as close to animal protein as possible

Future Farm is on a mission to "make meat obsolete" by creating products as close to animal protein as possible - Credit: Future Farm

The plant-based party is sponsored by vegan start-up Future Farm and hosted by ethical event planner, Plant Based Events Co.

Jonathan McCormack co-founder of Vegan East, said: “With incredible sponsors like Future Farm, we’re able to bring together the very best in cruelty-free trade - from the freshest food and drink to vegan tattooists and DJs."

Tickets are on sale now and available to buy for £8 per person at www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/food-drink/vegan-east-ldn-1.

