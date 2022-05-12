Top comedians lined up for stand up in old Hackney dairy

MKII on Powerscroft Road is the venue for the comedy night - Credit: Mark & Marko

A comedy club has opened inside a former Hackney dairy with the ambition of taking the laughter “out of Soho basements”.

MKII on Powerscroft Road was once used to milk the cows which grazed on Hackney Marshes but is now a multidisciplinary creative space.

It will be the venue for Very Funny - a comedy club with three afternoon shows set for the last Sundays of May, June and July.

“The series was born from a vision to take high quality comedy out of traditional Soho basements and into unconventional spaces,” a promoter said.

The first chapter will take place on Sunday, May 29. It will feature multi-award winning Ria Lina, best known for Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and infamous one liner Mark Simmons, of Mock The Week fame.

“It’s really fun doing stand-up in different spaces like this, it makes it feel like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival,” said Simmons.

Hosting the day will be the BT Sport regular Danny Ward, and rounding off the bill will be up-and-comers Alexandra Haddow and Jen Nolan.

A quirk of the MKII is the sloped floor in the main hall, which once was used for allowing excess milk to run off. Another quirk is that the performances will start at 2pm as the team have opted against the age-old trope of stand-up comedy being a night-time affair.

“Conventional wisdom is that comedy is held in the evenings,” said Danny Ward. “What’s to say that you can’t do that on a Sunday afternoon, with some of the best acts on the circuit, being all done and dusted by half six?”

Very Funny will be partnering up with east London stalwarts Five Points Brewery, for the first show, who are providing every guest with a free signature beer.

There will also be brewery tour vouchers up for grabs. For further refreshment, plant-based company Moonji will be serving a selection of ice creams.

Abi Bhohi, Moonji founder said: “Very Funny is making the joy of comedy more accessible and that’s exactly what everyone needs more of right now.

“It’s going to be very special and I am very much looking forward to being a part of it.”

Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

Visit: very-funny.eventbrite.com/