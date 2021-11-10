Viral Depop drama rapper announces Hackney gig in headline tour 

Rapper BUSHROD will be performing at The Victoria in Dalston - Credit: Nathan Grace

BUSHROD, a rapper who found fame by marketing his music on a popular fashion marketplace app is playing at The Victoria in Dalston as part of his first headline tour.

The Brixton-based rapper, real name Jack Bushrod, started attaching his Spotify handle to buyer’s packages on Depop after a Covid-induced job loss.

His popular @depopdrama page featured the self-promotion in a post, showing one buyer’s reply saying they were glad to have listened and that he had gained a new fan.

BUSHROD is launching his first ever headline tour this month - Credit: Nathan Grace nathangrace.co.uk

The post on @depopdrama reached over 27,000 likes on Instagram, increasing his fan base to more than 15,000 followers on his own page, together with thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify.

BUSHROD said he was “always observing and analysing what other artists do to promote their music and tend[s] to try and do the opposite”.

Find tickets for the event on November 19 at www.seetickets.com/event/bushrod/the-victoria/2009841