News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Viral Depop drama rapper announces Hackney gig in headline tour 

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:53 AM November 10, 2021
Rapper BUSHROD will be performing at The Victoria in Dalston

Rapper BUSHROD will be performing at The Victoria in Dalston - Credit: Nathan Grace

BUSHROD, a rapper who found fame by marketing his music on a popular fashion marketplace app is playing at The Victoria in Dalston as part of his first headline tour. 

The Brixton-based rapper, real name Jack Bushrod, started attaching his Spotify handle to buyer’s packages on Depop after a Covid-induced job loss.

His popular @depopdrama page featured the self-promotion in a post, showing one buyer’s reply saying they were glad to have listened and that he had gained a new fan. 

BUSHROD is launching his first ever headline tour this month

BUSHROD is launching his first ever headline tour this month - Credit: Nathan Grace nathangrace.co.uk

The post on @depopdrama reached over 27,000 likes on Instagram, increasing his fan base to more than 15,000 followers on his own page, together with thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify. 

BUSHROD said he was “always observing and analysing what other artists do to promote their music and tend[s] to try and do the opposite”. 

Find tickets for the event on November 19 at www.seetickets.com/event/bushrod/the-victoria/2009841

You may also want to watch:

Music
Dalston News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Picture: Paul Bennett.

Bonfire Night

Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Bonfire Night

Clissold and Victoria Park fireworks cancelled due to budget cuts

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Screenshot from State of the River - the fight to save one of the most polluted rivers in the UK by Ian Phillips

Mattresses, tyres, gas heaters and beer kegs: Campaigners raise concerns...

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon