Visions Festival: Indie, hip-hop, goth-pop...and a dog show

A fixture of the alternative music calendar returns this month with a day of gigs across Hackney.

Visions Festival is on Saturday, July 23 with a line-up including Black County, New Road; Mdou Moctar; For Those I Love; Giant Swan; and Miso Extra.

Venues taking part include the newly renovated Hackney Church, Hackney Round Chapel, Oslo, Paper Dress Vintage, Chats Palace and some outdoor courtyard spaces with craft drinks and other specialist offerings.

Late additions to the line-up included US rapper (and former member of Ratking) Wiki; the collaborative project from James Holden and Waclaw Zimpel; future-pop act Jessica Winter; South London’s experimental hip-hop collective Nukuluk; Bristol post-punk outfit Home Counties; Irish singer-songwriter Ailbhe Reddy; Canadian-Serbian artist Dana Gavanksi; Melbourne goth-pop trio HighSchool; American noise-rock brothers Tonstartssbandht; dream-pop act Sqip; and multi-instrumentalist Tummyache.

Miso Extra - Credit: Miso Extra

Newcomers Sam Akpro, Mrly, and Robbie & Mona complete the line up.

Visions will see the return of its dog show, in association with All Dogs Matter, in The Paddock behind Hackney Church. The categories include Waggiest Tail, Golden Oldie (dogs aged seven plus), Best Rescue, Miss Hackney and Mr Hackney. Entry is £5 per dog.

Visit http://visionsfestival.com for ticket and event details.