Christmas markets and activities will be taking over north London this weekend - Credit: Hackney Bridge

There are plenty of festive activities going on in north London this weekend to scratch that seasonal itch, with Christmas entertainment, shopping and grottos galore.

Feeling arty? Try a photography course that will help you master the camera in a few sessions, or try your hand at making a seasonal wreath.

Here's what's on in north London this weekend (November 26-28).

Winterfest’s Big Switch On, Wembley

Where: Wembley Park

When: November 25, from 4.30pm

London's tallest LED Christmas tree, Aurora Arbour, at the Royal Triangle in Wembley Park in a previous year - Credit: PA

Head to Wembley Park on Thursday to celebrate the festive season with a free evening extravaganza.

From 4.30pm there will be live bands, choirs, circus acts, fire dancers, panto performers and more.

At 7pm, Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones will be on stage to welcome the park’s free winter lights trail by switching on a spectacular walk-through Christmas tree – which continues to be the largest LED Christmas tree in London.

There will also be an after party featuring the Ultimate Bublé performing in a tribute show at BOXPARK Wembley.

The tree, lights and art installations will be up until January 4, 2022.

Find out more at wembleypark.com/whats-on/winterfest-switch-on-2021

Festive markets, fairs and workshops, Hackney

Where: Hackney Bridge, Units 1-28, Echo Building, London E15 2SJ

When: November 25 to November 28

Christmas Crafts for Kids workshops will be taking place every Sunday starting this weekend at Hackney Bridge - Credit: Hackney Bridge

East London's newest culture and culinary hub, Hackney Bridge, is getting ready to celebrate its first Christmas in style, with a range of family friendly festive markets, workshops and events.

For those looking for unique Christmas gifts, decor and produce from local traders, events include The Festive Fair Night Time Market, every Thursday from November 25, and Christmas tree sales every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 25.

A festive workshop will be taking place on Sunday (November 28) called Christmas Crafts for Kids and on November 30 for seasonal wreath making.

There will also be a Bloggers Marketplace happening on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm allowing visitors to raid the wardrobes of UK fashion bloggers. The market is billed as a one-stop-shop for the bargain hunter.

Tickets for the bloggers market cost £5.80 and can be bought here

Hackney Bridge’s outdoor weekend market will also take place this Saturday from 9am to 4pm.



Meet Father Christmas at The Sharky & George Grotto, St Pancras

Where: Unit 52 in the Lower Arcade opposite Fortnum & Mason at St Pancras Station, Euston Road, N1C 4QL

When: November 26 from 10.55am to 12.25pm

Santa will be at St Pancras Station this Friday - Credit: Rob Weavers

Where: Hornsey Vale Community Centre, 60 Mayfield Road, London N8 9LP

When: Sunday, November 28, from 2-6pm

Hornsey Vale Community Centre’s popular Green Christmas Fair is returning this year celebrating Christmas in a more local, ethical and sustainable way.

The fair, first held in 2013, aims to support local creatives and raise awareness about environmental issues. There will be indoor stalls, a cafe serving cakes, drinks and mulled wine, a Christmas decoration swap and a chance to talk to local organisations working towards a fairer, more sustainable world.

There will be a £1 per person donation on the door to support the future of the fair.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/HornseyValeCC/

Learn the art of portrait photography, Shoreditch

Where: Montcalm East, 151-157 City Road, Shoreditch, EC1V 1JH

When: November 27, 11am-1pm

Photographer Harry Adams will be giving a series of masterclasses running over three sessions starting this Saturday.

The intimate and in-depth classes will take place in the photography studio at Montcalm East, described as "part hotel part east London creative hub".

Harry is currently undertaking his residency at the hub.

To buy tickets and learn more visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portrait-photography-masterclass-with-harry-adams-tickets-209174385217