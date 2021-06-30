Young Hackney Wick filmmakers to showcase their talents

Published: 3:28 PM June 30, 2021

Young Hackney filmmaker William Spalding, 19, made a video about South London and art, creativity and gentrification in the area. - Credit: Creative Wick

Young Hackney filmmakers will premiere their work to a live audience this evening, after advice from local video creatives and West Ham footballers Jarrod Bowen and David Martin.

The Creative Wick Film School is inviting the public to Studio 9294 on Walling Road, to celebrate the recent graduates of its 2021 programme, Welcome To The New Kids On The Block.

Six local young people in their teens and 20s spent three months learning the ropes with film and video creators from Hackney Wick and Fish Island.

Many of the young people involved had never been behind or in front of a camera before.

Programme leader Tim Newton said: "Despite this year’s Covid restrictions, I’m proud to say our young filmmakers have risen to the challenge brilliantly to create a truly diverse slate of fresh and original shorts.

Young Hackney filmmaker Uswa Ahmed, 24. - Credit: Creative Wick

You may also want to watch:

"Comedy, documentary, art film, drama - this year’s showcase has it all. It’s a real credit to the vision and enthusiasm of our students, guided along the way by a dedicated team of established East London film-makers."

The players kicked-off the first session answering students' questions about performing in front of the camera and how to deal with pressure.

Creative Wick film graduate Simon Throssell, 23, works behind the camera. - Credit: Creative Wick

The Film School, along with partners which include West Ham Foundation and the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, aims to help students realise their talents and create opportunities for further training, education or employment in the film industry.

The films premiering this year will include an experimental piece, a comedy, the spoken word, a music video, and documentaries.

The premiere will run from 6pm to 9pm at Studio 9294 in Hackney Wick on June 30. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Young creative Ciara Sayat, 17, looks at the imacts of technology on young people in her film. - Credit: Creative Wick

Those who are not able to attend in person can watch via a live stream on Creative Wick's YouTube channel.

The film education programme was delivered in partnership with the West Ham Foundation, Studio 9294, Alias Hire, Mainyard Studios and Openvizor.

Justine Franco-Okedigun, 21, will be premiering her film, Homeslice. - Credit: Creative Wick

Here are some of the filmmakers premiering their creations tonight:

William Spalding, 19, Brixton Wash

"This music video is about the individuality of South London and shows how every day we walk past street art and creativity without respecting that we’re living in a gentrified city and one day it’ll all be gone.

We’re all still trapped in our pandemic bubble, we need to remember to take off our masks and appreciate what has always been there for us - the outside world."

Uswa Ahmed, 24, Run Rabbit Run

"An experimental film that explores confused emotional states by skewing narrative expectations and visual conventions."

Ciara Sayat, 17, ‘Our 4th Industrial Revolution Our 4th Industrial Revolution

"Addresses the current and forthcoming impacts of technology on young people and their society."

Simon Throssell, 23, Love in Three Parks

"After a chance encounter while out running, Hannah and Timothy undergo a love story in three parks."

Justine Franco-Okedigun, 21, Homeslice

"A mixed-media piece that follows the main character, Dana, as her home, as she knows it, changes.

"Her best friend Caleb is nowhere to be found and there’s no trace that he ever existed except for a single polaroid from the day before he went missing."