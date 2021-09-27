Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month

Published: 1:21 PM September 27, 2021

Aldi has announced it will open a new ‘Local’ supermarket in Dalston next month at the Kingsland Shopping Centre.

Gemma Gibbons, who won judo silver for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, will cut the ribbon before the shop opens at 8am on Thursday, October 14.

The Dalston branch will be the 49th the low cost German brand has opened in the capital, with 43 jobs created.

Manager Matthew Rawlins said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Dalston. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The Aldi Local shop will offer their ‘specially selected’ range with exclusive offers, while there is also a premium range of alcoholic drinks and a ‘food to go’ section.

You may also want to watch:

Gemma Gibbons is set to appear in recognition of Aldi sponsoring the British Olympic team.

She added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new Dalston store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

In addition, Aldi is calling on local charities and food banks in Dalston to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi Local store should email aldi@neighbourly.com

