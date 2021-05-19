Hackney's flagship brewery raises over £750,000 for expansion

Published: 1:33 PM May 19, 2021

Five Points co-founders, Greg Hobbs and Ed Mason. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Company

A Hackney brewing company has raised over £730,000 in just nine days of crowdfunding.

Funds from investors will mean The Five Points Brewing Company can merge its separate production and warehousing sites into one new flagship headquarters in Mare Street.

The move will see it become the largest brewery taproom in Hackney.

Ed Mason, co-founder and managing director of the brewing company, said: "We have been gobsmacked by the level of support from our existing investors and local community, and are excited to be welcoming people back to drink tank-fresh beer right where it’s brewed."

Since hitting an initial target of £350,000 on May 17, the company is now overfunding until May 20.

Investors receive shares in the company as well as discounts and unique investor experiences.

The Five Points outdoor taproom is currently open on a pop-up basis and is due to launch fully in September.

In 2018 the company raised over £1m from from thousands of investors to open its first pub, The Pembury Tavern in Hackney.

To invest visit www.crowdcube.com/fivepointsbrewing