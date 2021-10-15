Published: 11:59 AM October 15, 2021

A brand-new Aldi supermarket in Dalston opened its doors to customers yesterday morning (October 14) with Olympic hockey heroine Helen Richardson-Walsh cutting the ribbon.

The Kingsland Shopping Centre shop will be run by manager Matthew Rawlins along with a team of 42 staff.

Matthew said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Dalston.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Colvestone Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB's Helen Richardson-Walsh marked the supermarket's opening by cutting a ribbon at 7am with the help of pupils from Colvestone Primary School in Dalston.

The Olympian also delivered an assembly to pupils at Colverstone Primary School in Hackney. - Credit: Tim Kavanagh

The gold medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics also gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi's Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Colvestone Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

The Olympian added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Colvestone Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Olympian Helen Richardson-Walsh at the new Dalston Aldi. - Credit: Tim Kavanagh

The new Aldi Local store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to British meat products as well as a "Food to Go" section at the front of the store.

Additionally, the store is calling on local charities and food banks in Dalston to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi Local should email aldi@neighbourly.com.







