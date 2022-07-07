News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Police probe Dalston flat fire that 'may have been started deliberately'

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:53 AM July 7, 2022
A fire at a waste disposal centre in Silvertown is now under control, with no injuries reported. Pic

Police are investigating a fire which broke out in a Dalston flat - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Police are investigating a fire that may have been started deliberately at a Dalston flat in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At 3.40am yesterday - Wednesday, July 6 - emergency services were called to the blaze at a terraced house in Cecilia Road which has been converted into flats.

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half, while some nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Initial enquiries suggest the fire was started deliberately and officers are working to establish the circumstances."

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that a small part of the ground floor was damaged.

There were no reports of any injures. 

According to Scotland Yard, there is "no information at this time" to suggest the fire is linked to a fire which broke out in a mid-terraced shop in Sandringham Road - which intersects Cecilia Road - at about the same time the previous day (Tuesday, July 5).

