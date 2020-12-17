'Christmas lunch on Jesus' for lucky families in Hackney
Clara Murray
A generous local church is making sure Hackney families do not go without on Christmas Day.
Christ Royal Church in Hackney will hand out free hampers with turkeys and all the trimmings needed for a Christmas meal.
Thanks to donations from its congregation, the church plans to give 50 families a "Christmas lunch on Jesus’" this year.
Ola Fagbemi, communications manager at the church, told the Gazette: “It's a way for us to extend the love of Christ to our community.”
She is excited that they can continue the initiative this year, saying a small act of kindness can go a long way.
“Especially with coronavirus, a lot of people may have lost their jobs,” Fagbemi added.
“It’s the period of celebration and it wouldn't really be the same if we know people are out there who can’t afford to celebrate.”
Residents can text 07947755464 or 07415103880 to register interest in a hamper.