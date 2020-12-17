News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette Home > News

'Christmas lunch on Jesus' for lucky families in Hackney

Logo Icon

Clara Murray

Published: 1:20 PM December 17, 2020   
Christ Royal Church members stand in front of a table with Christmas hampers wrapped as gifts in red boxes.

Christ Royal Church members with the Christmas Hampers, which are being given out on a first come, first serve basis. - Credit: Christ Royal Church

A generous local church is making sure Hackney families do not go without on Christmas Day.

Christ Royal Church in Hackney will hand out free hampers with turkeys and all the trimmings needed for a Christmas meal.

People standing near a table on which free Christmas hampers sit.

Christ Royal Church is giving away 50 free Christmas hampers for Hackney families. - Credit: Christ Royal Church

Thanks to donations from its congregation, the church plans to give 50 families a "Christmas lunch on Jesus’" this year.

Ola Fagbemi, communications manager at the church, told the Gazette: “It's a way for us to extend the love of Christ to our community.”

READ MORE: Hackney Church offers free car washes to Hackney drivers

She is excited that they can continue the initiative this year, saying a small act of kindness can go a long way.

You may also want to watch:

“Especially with coronavirus, a lot of people may have lost their jobs,” Fagbemi added.

READ MORE: Hackney charity appeals for help to ‘bring joy over Christmas’

“It’s the period of celebration and it wouldn't really be the same if we know people are out there who can’t afford to celebrate.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Triple Dalston shooting: Man shot in the head left fighting for his life
  2. 2 Well-loved Hackney garage to close after 25 years
  3. 3 Anti-LTN convoy delivers cabbages to Hackney Town Hall
  1. 4 'Most wanted': Police appeal to trace violent Hackney offenders
  2. 5 Hackney's Happy Man Tree could be felled ‘imminently’
  3. 6 Shop Local: Stoke Newington jewellery handcrafted with love for 25 years
  4. 7 Consultation on plans to overhaul Hackney's housing register launched
  5. 8 Fire destroys flat on Seven Sisters Road
  6. 9 Woodberry Down students send Christmas cards of kindness  
  7. 10 Man charged after Dalston shooting

Residents can text 07947755464 or 07415103880 to register interest in a hamper.

Christmas
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Family of Hackney man take legal action against Home Office

Sam Tobin, PA

Logo Icon

London

Police appeal for witnesses to car hitting pedestrians in Stamford Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Crime

18-year-old banned from Islington and parts of Hackney under gang...

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus