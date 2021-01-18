Covid fines worth £39K handed out in Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Published: 8:39 PM January 18, 2021

More than 140 pandemic fines totalling £39,000 were issued in Tower Hamlets and Hackney over just two days at the weekend.

Met Police officers responded to "numerous" breaches of the government's lockdown rules over a weekend of joint enforcement action with Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils.

On January 16, officers were called to a place of worship in Stamford Hill, where they reported an alleged "large party" being cleared away by staff.

Police said when they returned to the property later, "another large party" had allegedly taken place and a person was reported for consideration to get a £10,000 fine.

In Hackney's Broadway Market, a pub was reported to be open and serving customers indoors.

There were also breaches reported in Tower Hamlets, including of an alleged party of 40 people which "became hostile".

The Met Police say while it was being dispersed, three officers were injured and one officer suffered a broken finger.

Three arrests were made for possession of a class B substance, breach of coronavirus legislation and assault on an emergency worker, and a property closure order was issued to prevent the site being rented for three months.

Acting Ch Insp Pete Shaw, Covid lead for Central East BCU, said: “It is safe to assume that the people who broke the rules this weekend did so willingly and in doing so, put their lives and those of their community at risk.

“Currently, the spread of coronavirus in London is out of control. Hospitals, paramedics and medical professionals across the UK are working tirelessly to meet the needs of people who are extremely ill with the virus. To organise and attend parties and to open non-essential businesses is an insult to these people."

Philip Glanville, mayor of Hackney, added: “While the majority of residents are adhering to the coronavirus regulations and staying at home, the council and police have been working together over the past ten months to ensure that the vital public health rules are followed in public.

“Although the council doesn’t have the power to take action against individuals who are not complying with social distancing guidance, we are deploying our officers to advise residents, assist the police and support businesses. This is just one of the ways in which partnership working is helping to ensure that residents and businesses are clear on - and following - the government’s guidelines."

