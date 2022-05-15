Arrests for violent disorder following Dalston moped operation

There were several arrests in Dalston on Saturday (May 14) following a police operation in the area - Credit: Frankie Lister-Fell

Several people were arrested in Dalston, for offences including violent disorder, following a pre-planned police operation targeting e-scooters and moped enabled crime.

At around 7pm on Saturday - May 14 - officers were carrying out the operation in Ashwin Street.

In the course of the operation they stopped a man who was wanted for immigration offences.

As officers went to arrest the man a crowd gathered and tried to stop them.

A Met spokesperson said the crowd grew "significantly in size" in a "very short time".

They added: "We are aware of efforts on social media to summon people to the area specifically to obstruct officers, suggesting the incident was an ‘immigration raid’"".

"A number of officers were assaulted. Fortunately they did not require hospital treatment."

The incident saw a crowd gather on Kingsland Road, as well as a large number of Met officers and police vehicles at the scene - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The spokesperson stated that an immigration raid would be carried out by the UK Border Force not the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).

Several arrests were made for offences including violent disorder and police vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media.

Footage, allegedly taken at the time, shows violent altercations between police and members of the public in the Dalston street.

"We are aware of a number of videos on social media filmed during the incident," said the Met spokesperson.

"We would urge people to remember that such videos rarely provide a full and accurate picture of what is taking place."

All those arrested remain in custody.