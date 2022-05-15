News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Arrests for violent disorder following Dalston moped operation

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:42 AM May 15, 2022
Updated: 12:40 PM May 15, 2022
There were several arrests in Dalston on Saturday (May 14) following a police operation in the area

There were several arrests in Dalston on Saturday (May 14) following a police operation in the area - Credit: Frankie Lister-Fell

Several people were arrested in Dalston, for offences including violent disorder, following a pre-planned police operation targeting e-scooters and moped enabled crime. 

At around 7pm on Saturday - May 14 - officers were carrying out the operation in Ashwin Street. 

In the course of the operation they stopped a man who was wanted for immigration offences.

As officers went to arrest the man a crowd gathered and tried to stop them.

A Met spokesperson said the crowd grew "significantly in size" in a "very short time". 

They added: "We are aware of efforts on social media to summon people to the area specifically to obstruct officers, suggesting the incident was an ‘immigration raid’"".

"A number of officers were assaulted. Fortunately they did not require hospital treatment."

The incident saw a crowd gather on Kingsland Road, as well as a large number of Met officers and police vehicles at the scene

The incident saw a crowd gather on Kingsland Road, as well as a large number of Met officers and police vehicles at the scene - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrests for violent disorder following Dalston moped operation
  2. 2 Three men convicted for Dalston shooting
  3. 3 Stoke Newington: Pret 'sorry' after staff tell indy café 'we'll steal your customers'
  1. 4 'A horrific attack': Man suffers critical head injuries from Shoreditch fight
  2. 5 Speeding driver who killed elderly man in hit and run found guilty
  3. 6 Jailed: Hackney man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run
  4. 7 Hackney man wanted by Surrey Police
  5. 8 Teenage girls arrested after incident in Kingsland High Street
  6. 9 Section 60: Increased stop and search powers in place across Hackney
  7. 10 Men jailed after firing 13 shots at people in children's park

The spokesperson stated that an immigration raid would be carried out by the UK Border Force not the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS). 

Several arrests were made for offences including violent disorder and police vehicles were damaged during the incident. 

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media.

Footage, allegedly taken at the time, shows violent altercations between police and members of the public in the Dalston street. 

"We are aware of a number of videos on social media filmed during the incident," said the Met spokesperson. 

"We would urge people to remember that such videos rarely provide a full and accurate picture of what is taking place."

All those arrested remain in custody.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Hackney Police

Confirmed: Section 60 imposed following stabbing and reports of armed men

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 15-07-2021 of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel. Issue date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.

F1 driver surprise guest as Hackney hosts Question Time

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Greens elected: Alastair Binnie-Lubbock and Zoe Garbett

Greens win two seats from Labour in Hackney council election

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
MKII on Powerscroft Road is the venue for the comedy night

Top comedians lined up for stand up in old Hackney dairy

William Mata

Author Picture Icon