Footage appearing to show officer striking man in Dalston under review

Any footage from the Dalston incident on May 14 showing use of force is being reviewed by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A video appearing to show a police officer repeatedly hitting an individual in the head during an incident in Dalston is now being investigated by the Met.

The footage, which was posted to Twitter, shows a man detained by officers struggling before he is struck in the head five times while on the floor.

The Met says officers were carrying out a pre-planned operation “targeting e-scooters and moped-enabled crime” on Ashwin Street yesterday (May 14), when they stopped a man wanted for immigration offences.

As officers arrested the man, a crowd of people gathered in an attempt to stop them and a number of officers were assaulted during the incident on Kingsland Road, police said.

The incident occurred near Kingsland Shopping Centre in Dalston on Saturday evening (May 14).

The force added “any footage showing use of force” was being “reviewed” by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

In a statement, the force said: “We are aware of a number of videos on social media filmed during the incident.

“We would urge people to remember that such videos rarely provide a full and accurate picture of what is taking place.

“Police officers are aware that any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable, and they understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work and that they will be held to account where appropriate.”

Nine people were arrested for offences including violent disorder. They remain in police custody.