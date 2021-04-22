Published: 5:39 PM April 22, 2021

The three men jailed for life for Joshua White's murder. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three men convicted of murdering Joshua White and wounding another man have been jailed for life.

Joshua was fatally stabbed outside a shop in Frampton Park Road, Hackney, on April 26 in 2019.

He was randomly targeted by three young men carrying out the orders of a senior gang member to “ride out” and prove themselves through violence to gain notoriety.

Minutes after attacking Joshua, the three men left the scene to stab another man who was injured but survived the attack.

Theo Momodu, 18, of Overbury Street, Hackney, pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum term of 18 years, for murder and nine years for GBH, to run concurrently.

Theo Momodu, 18, of Overbury Street, Hackney pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum term of 18 years, for murder and nine years for GBH, to run concurrently. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Taylar Isaac, 20, of Amhurst Road, Hackney, and David Kerrigan, 20, of Brackenfield Close, Hackney, pleaded not guilty but were convicted following trial at the Old Bailey on April 16.

You may also want to watch:

Isaac and Kerrigan were both sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum term of 25 years for murder and 12 years for GBH, to run concurrently.

David Kerrigan, 20, of Brackenfield Close, Hackney was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum term of 25 years for murder and 12 years for GBH, to run concurrently. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

All three men were found guilty, after trial, of the grievous bodily harm (GBH) offence of wounding with intent in relation to the attack on the second man.

Taylar Isaac, 20, of Amhurst Road, Hackney, was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum term of 25 years for murder and 12 years for GBH, to run concurrently. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Harley McGivern, 20, of the Beecholme Estate, Hackney, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice for allowing the gang to use his flat and helping to dispose of their clothing.

McGivern will be sentenced on May 21.

McGivern will be sentenced on May 21. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Sheppard said the sentences reflect the shocking nature of the crime: “I would like to pay tribute to Joshua’s parents who have carried themselves with dignity throughout these proceedings. I cannot imagine how hard it must have been to hear, in great detail, the events leading up to and following their son’s murder."

Joshua was described as a "kind, loving, happy and caring son" by his mother, Trisha Sargusingh, and his father, Leigh White.

Following the verdicts on April 16, Mr White said: "I hope that today’s verdict will have lasting consequences for those who committed such a heartless and shameful killing and stands as a lesson to others who are considering carrying knives which could result in the loss of other innocent lives."

Joshua White was murdered at random by gang members in 2019. He was 29 years old. - Credit: Metropolitan Police



