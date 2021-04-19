Three men who went on stabbing spree in Hackney convicted of murder

Published: 12:54 PM April 19, 2021

Joshua White was murdered at random by gang members in 2019. He was 29 years old. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three men who fatally stabbed Joshua White to gain gang notoriety have been convicted of his murder and of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in relation to another man.

Taylar Isaac, 20, of Amhurst Road, Hackney, and David Kerrigan, 20, of Brackenfield Close, Hackney, were found guilty of murdering Joshua, 29, after a trial at the Old Bailey that concluded on April 16.

Theo Momodu, 18, of Overbury Street in Hackney had previously pleaded guilty to murder.

All three men were also found guilty after trial of a GBH offence, of wounding with intent, in relation to an attack on another man.

Harley McGivern, 20, of the Beecholme Estate in Clapton was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Sentencing will take place at the same court on a date to be determined.

The court heard how a text message sent to Momodu from a person believed to be in prison urged him and other members of his gang to "ride out" and attack people as a demonstration of loyalty.

On the afternoon of April 26 in 2019, Momodu, Isaac and Kerrigan carried out that instruction with devastating consequences.

They were driven by an unidentified man in a stolen white SUV to Brenthouse Road, wearing balaclavas and armed with knives and swords.

When they arrived the gang confronted the occupants of a grey Mercedes which they pursued as it made off.

David Kerrigan, 20, of Brackenfield Close in Hackney was found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Joshua. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Seconds later, CCTV captured the three men chasing Joshua White on foot, still brandishing weapons.

Joshua ran towards a shop in Frampton Park Road, colliding with a six-year-old girl on roller skates. They both went crashing to the floor.

He briefly paused to check she was ok before getting to his feet, but as he reached the door of the shop he was caught by Momodu and Isaac and stabbed multiple times. Kerrigan was also seen on CCTV, stood yards away.

Joshua collapsed inside the shop and despite the efforts of the emergency services died in hospital later that day.

Taylar Isaac, 20, of Amhurst Road, Hackne was also found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Joshua after a trial at the Old Bailey that concluded on April 16. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Momodu, Isaac and Kerrigan then returned to their white SUV and headed to nearby Wilton Way, where they found a man they recognised from a local estate.

He was with his partner and young child when the gang stabbed him multiple times as he attempted to flee - the victim survived his injuries.

Officers located the SUV and gave chase and the driver of the car crashed after a short pursuit. The occupants tried to escape police shedding layers of clothing in an effort to disguise their identity.

Momodu was arrested nearby. The other men were identified and arrested some time later.

Harley McGivern, 20 of the Beecholme Estate in Clapton was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

CCTV analysis established that McGivern had allowed his flat to be used as a base for the gang and that he had personally helped to dispose of clothing and other evidence. He was arrested and charged for his role.

Detective Sergeant Andy Sheppard, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said the convicted men had a "clear intention" to stab people "at random" and didn't care who, as long as it earned them respect and notoriety in their gang.

He added: “There is no place for this sort of mindless brutality on the streets of London.

"Young men caught up in this way of life may think they are proving themselves and building a reputation, but in reality they are just cutting short their own lives and the lives of others.

Joshua’s parents both released statements following the verdict.

His mother, Trisha Sargusingh, said coming to court had been difficult: “My son Josh was a kind, loving, happy and caring son. A loyal friend and a sensitive and humble man.

“His passing has left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Joshua’s father, Leigh White, added: “I hope that today’s verdict will have lasting consequences for those who committed such a heartless and shameful killing and stands as a lesson to others who are considering carrying knives which could result in the loss of other innocent lives.

“Joshua’s life was cut short in such a meaningless and senseless killing. I hope that those responsible recognise the deep psychological and emotional damage that this has inflicted on everyone who knew him."