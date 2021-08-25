Published: 10:25 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 10:27 AM August 25, 2021

A man police would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Stamford Hill. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Jewish man randomly assaulted in Stamford Hill has spoken of his “deep shock” and “terrible pain” after a suspected hate crime.

Metropolitan Police are investigating after the 64-year-old grandfather was attacked on his way to a synagogue at around 8.30pm on August 18.

The man, who did not wish to be named, lost consciousness and broke his ankle after being punched in the face.

Warning: some readers may find this video disturbing

But the attack was so sudden the victim did not even know what had happened and his family thought he had suffered a blackout until his grandson checked CCTV.

"I went into deep shock, terrible pain for the first two nights after I heard it was an attack,” he told ITV News London.

"It's very painful, obviously, I'm in shock. I'm hot, I'm cold, there may be other injuries I'm not aware of.

“I didn't have my brain checked out but there definitely was some effect on my head. I have memory loss.”

Police have said the attacker may have carried out three other antisemitic attacks the same day, including one on a 14-year-old boy.

Despite an appeal, in which an image of a man sought in connection was released, the man remains at large a week later.

The victim added: “The anxiety levels have risen, which is not very healthy. Especially with this scoundrel at large.

"It's important to me [that he's caught] not because of what happened – that's history – but what he might do next.

"People should know these things are not acceptable.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the assaults and is yet to speak with officers, is asked to come forward.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 4492/20AUG. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To report a hate crime, call police on 101, report online or tweet @MetCC. Or call 999 in an emergency.