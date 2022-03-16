News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Old Bailey date for teenagers charged with attempted murder

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:36 AM March 16, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM March 16, 2022
Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a knife injury on Pownall Road in London Fields on Wednesday

Two teenagers charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Pownall Road last week will go before the Old Bailey next month - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed near London Fields last week are to go before the Old Bailey.

Elijah Seriki, 18, of Hackney, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged following the incident, which took place on Pownall Road shortly before 2pm last Wednesday (March 9).

The pair - also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - were originally due to appear at the Old Bailey yesterday (March 15).

Those proceedings have since been pushed back; they will now appear in custody at the Central Criminal Court on April 8. 

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both defendants were arrested on March 10.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Hackney News

