Old Bailey date for teenagers charged with attempted murder
Published: 11:36 AM March 16, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM March 16, 2022
- Credit: Met Police
Two teenagers charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed near London Fields last week are to go before the Old Bailey.
Elijah Seriki, 18, of Hackney, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged following the incident, which took place on Pownall Road shortly before 2pm last Wednesday (March 9).
The pair - also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - were originally due to appear at the Old Bailey yesterday (March 15).
Those proceedings have since been pushed back; they will now appear in custody at the Central Criminal Court on April 8.
The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Both defendants were arrested on March 10.