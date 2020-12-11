Police appeal for witnesses to car hitting pedestrians in Stamford Hill

Published: 6:19 PM December 11, 2020

Police are searching for anyone who saw a car mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians in Stamford Hill this morning.

At about 9.40am this morning (December 11), a car drove onto the pavement from the A10 between Clapton Common and Cazenove Road and hit five people.

London Ambulance Service and Hatzola were called to the scene, and four people were taken to a major trauma centre, while another patient was taken to hospital.

No one is in a life-threatening condition, and all next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

It is not being treated as a terrorist incident and no one has been arrested - the driver of the car is helping with the police's investigation.

Met Police officers are keen to speak to the driver of a Toyota Previa who was nearby when it happened, as they may be able to provide details of the incident.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has dashcam footage should call officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line on 020 8597 4874.