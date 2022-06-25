A 16-year-old boy has been charged with three offences as part of an investigation into a series of sexual assaults in the Hackney Marshes area. - Credit: Google

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with three offences, including rape, by police investigating a series of sexual assaults in the Hackney Marshes area.

The teenager - who was arrested earlier this week - is accused of a sexual assault in Chatsworth Road on June 10 and rape and sexual assault of a woman in Hackney Marshes the following day.

He is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 28.

Det Supt Mike Hamer, from the Met's Central East basic command unit, said: "Officers remain committed to tackling violence against women and seeking justice for those who have come forward and made a report.

"Police continue to patrol the area and engage with the community in order to provide support and reassurance.

"We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and we would ask anyone with information that might assist our investigation, or any victims who have not yet come forward, to contact police as a matter of urgency."